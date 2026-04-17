MANILA, Philippines (Philippine Daily Inquirer/ANN) -- BINI is still riding high on the bliss of their historic debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, as the members expressed their gratitude to their dedicated fans (or Blooms), fellow Filipinos, and even the casual viewers who showed their support.

The P-pop powerhouse -- composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena -- spoke about how seeing the audience enjoying their performance meant a lot to them.

"In the backstage area, we were looking at our phones and asking each other if people would come. When we stepped onstage during the intro of 'Shagidi,' the venue was full of people. People were raising Philippine flags and there were a lot of casual viewers as well," Sheena told TV Patrol, looking back at how the audience was during their set.

What stuck to Colet's memory was the casual viewers singing along and jamming to their songs, particularly "Out of My Head," which soothed their nerves.

"They were singing our songs. Casuals were partying and headbanging to 'Out of My Head,' which calmed our nerves. We just enjoyed our time onstage," she recalled.

Maloi hoped that their Coachella debut made a strong impression on the global music scene.

"It feels so nice that the long months of planning and sacrifices for this performance paid off. We did our best, and we felt the support of our fellow Filipinos. I hope we were able to make a good impression internationally," she said.

BINI's performance was met with an outpouring of support from OPM artists and celebrity colleagues on social media, who congratulated them for representing the Philippines with pride.

SB19, who are scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic festivals, praised the female octet for representing the P-pop scene at Coachella.

"BINIchella stage is another huge win for P-pop on the global stage! Congrats @BINI_ph, you truly made the Coachella stage Blush tonight. Mabuhay ang musikang Pilipino, sana'y magpatuloy ang panalo ng P-pop sa buong mundo!" the group’s post read.

The girl group also received support from G22, KAIA, VXON, BGYO, and VVINK.

Maki, Gary Valenciano, and filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone also expressed their excitement for the girl group's performance, with the "Dilaw" hitmaker praising BINI for their "Filipino throat chakra."

"I'm thrilled to read about the success of what @BINI_ph did in Coachella. And what did they do? They brought the bright and shining Filipino spirit onto an international stage for the world to experience. Congrats girls! So proud of you! Mabuhay kayong lahat!!! God bless u," Valenciano said in his post.

Meanwhile, Ogie Alcasid said his "old OPM heart" is happy for BINI. He also showed his support for SB19's upcoming Lollapalooza and Summer Sonic stages.

BINI made their Coachella debut at the Mojave Stage, where they performed a combination of their hit songs and tracks from their latest EP "Signals."

Aside from "Out of My Head," some of the songs included in their 45-minute set were "Pantropiko," "Salamin, Salamin," "Zero Pressure," "Shagidi," "Blush" and "Bikini."