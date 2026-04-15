G-Dragon and Daesung of K-pop band Big Bang visited Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of the Dodgers' matchup with the New York Mets.

In a picture released through MLB's official Instagram, the two K-pop singers met with the Dodgers' pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Dave Robers, the team's manager, gave them big hugs and spoke with them briefly. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell also greeted the duo and signed a few baseballs for the pair.

The K-pop group made a long-awaited return to the global stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, their first full-scale group performance since 2017.