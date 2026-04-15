Korean revenge drama's viewership more than doubles that of the series in 2nd place

The Korean boxing revenge saga "Bloodhounds" Season 2 ranked as the most-watched non-English show on Netflix worldwide last week.

According to Tudum, Netflix’s official viewership tracker, the series recorded 7.4 million views and 51.4 million hours watched, topping the platform’s weekly Top 10 list for non-English shows. Views refer to the total hours viewed divided by the runtime, according to Netflix.

Its viewership more than doubled that of the second-ranked title, Norway’s noir crime series "Detective Hole" Season 1, which recorded 3 million views and 22 million hours watched.

In third place was "Bloodhounds" Season 1, released in 2023, which recorded 3 million views and 24 million hours watched.

Relased April 3, the second season of "Bloodhounds" sees Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi reprise their roles as Gun-woo and Woo-jin, a pair of fighters shaped by the battles they have endured together.

The season also features the villain debut of K-pop star Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain. He plays the ruthless boxer Baek-jung who seeks to lure Gun-woo into an illegal fighting league.