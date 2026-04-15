Pulmuone said Wednesday it ranked third among global food companies in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P Global, marking its highest-ever placement.

The latest result extends Pulmuone’s run in the global top five to three consecutive years, up from fourth place last year.

The CSA, widely regarded as a global benchmark for corporate sustainability, evaluated about 9,200 companies across 59 industries this year, with only the top 9 percent included in The Sustainability Yearbook.

In the Food Products category, Pulmuone ranked first among Korean peers, underscoring its competitiveness in environmental, social and governance practices.

On the environmental front, the company advanced its “Eco-Caring” strategy by strengthening companywide management systems and improving key metrics. In the social domain, it upgraded human resource practices to global standards and reinforced food safety systems. On governance, it enhanced board independence and decision-making transparency, aligning its structure with global standards.

Pulmuone is also pushing food tech innovation to support long-term growth. It has entered the commercialization validation stage for land-based seaweed farming, enabling stable, year-round production, and was selected for a national research and development project by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The company is accelerating its transition to sustainable raw materials through initiatives including animal welfare farms, robot-assisted vertical farming and low-carbon agriculture using biochar.

“The results reflect global recognition of our long-standing commitment to sustainability rooted in our founding values,” said Lee Jeong-eon, head of sustainability management at Pulmuone, adding the company will continue to advance ESG practices in line with global standards.