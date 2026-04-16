The 6,835-ton Sewol ferry sank in waters off the southwestern island of Jindo, leaving 304 people dead in one of the worst maritime disasters in South Korea. The tragedy remains with Koreans, not only for the loss of life, but for the systematic corruption and negligence that led to it. Investigators later revealed that the ferry had been redesigned to increase passenger capacity. After 3 years on the ocean floor, the ship was brought up and transported to the port of Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, for further investigation. The corroded vessel is still visible in the city, serving as a permanent site for memorial services.