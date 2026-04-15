CJ CheilJedang said Wednesday its Bibigo brand is strengthening its global presence through digital engagement, with its latest campaigns surpassing 500 million views.

The company launched the “Bibigo for it” campaign in the United States last year in collaboration with actor Randall Park, highlighting the convenience and accessibility of Korean food.

The campaign video has drawn more than 500 million cumulative views, while visits to Bibigo’s US website topped 500,000 during the campaign period. Featured products — including beef bibimbap, chicken japchae and spicy dumplings — also have seen strong consumer interest.

Bibigo has also expanded its reach among US consumers through organic viral content from local influencers. One notable example is the “12 Days of Bibigo” campaign in December with influencer duo RK Empiree, who have more than 10 million followers on TikTok.

One of the creators, Kim, has helped popularize Bibigo dumplings in the US through consistent dumpling-related content. An unboxing video posted by Kim quickly went viral, boosting Bibigo’s US TikTok followers by 15 percent and increasing related content views by 171 percent.

In Japan, Bibigo is running a viral campaign featuring comedian Eiko Kano, who is attempting to sell 5.55 million dumplings over a year. The documentary-style YouTube series has surpassed 340 million views, while a “dumpling song” video released alongside a new product launch exceeded 1 million views within three days.

Riding this momentum, Bibigo dumplings captured 10 percent market share in Japan for the first time last month.

A CJ CheilJedang official said the company will continue to strengthen Bibigo’s position as a leading K-food brand through localized digital marketing strategies tailored to consumer lifestyles and trends.