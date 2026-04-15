K-pop star Lisa visited a beauty brand activation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Lisa stopped by the Medicube booth during the festival, where the company is participating as an official sponsor — a first for a Korean beauty firm.

Medicube is a flagship skin care and beauty device brand owned and operated by APR.

Lisa amplified global interest by exploring various products and event programs at the booth and sharing photos and videos from the visit on social media, the company said.

APR said it aims to leverage its Coachella presence to strengthen brand awareness, offering immersive experiences that combine music, beauty and entertainment across multiple festival zones.

“Lisa’s visit further energized the site,” an APR official said, adding the company plans to expand opportunities for global consumers to engage with the brand.