The largest umbrella labor unions of North Korea and Russia held talks in Pyongyang and signed an agreement to boost cooperation, the North's state media said Wednesday.

Ri Won-jong, head of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, and Sergei Chernogayev, head of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia, signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation during talks in Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency said.

"The talks discussed ways to expand and strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' trade unions in line with the North Korea-Russia friendship which has entered a new stage," the KCNA said.

A delegation from the Russian trade union, which has a reported membership of 19 million workers, has been visiting North Korea since Monday.

The move came as the two countries have aligned closely in various sectors following the North's deployment of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, which has also led to Russia providing vital military technology and resources to Pyongyang. (Yonhap)