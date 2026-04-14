At first, Son Ah-seop didn't believe the rumors.

While still a member of the Hanwha Eagles on Monday, Son started getting calls and texts from friends about a possible trade to another team in the Korea Baseball Organization. Son himself hadn't heard anything from the front office, so he just dismissed such speculation.

And yet, the ground was fertile for a change of scenery for Son. Through Sunday, Son, the career KBO hits leader with 2,618, only had one at-bat for the Eagles this year, a pinch-hit appearance at that, and had played in three games in the minor league.

The 38-year-old was the very last free agent to sign a deal last offseason, returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal worth 100 million won ($67,820). However, the Eagles had no room for the aging slap hitter with virtually zero power and no defensive utility. Then on Tuesday, the Eagles shipped him to the Doosan Bears in exchange for a minor league pitcher and cash -- about nine months after trading for Son.

Son, who said he learned of the trade on his way to a sauna in the morning, drove a few hours north to join the Bears immediately in Incheon, just west of Seoul. He will make his Bears debut as designated hitter from the No. 2 spot.

"During my drive here, I kept thinking about how I can best prove that Doosan made the right choice," Son told reporters before the game at Incheon SSG Landers Field. "I really want to do well. But I am no longer a young pup, and I admit I won't be able to play as well as I once did. But I still want to help Doosan any way I can, because this is the team that threw me a lifeline in such a difficult moment in my career.

"I've concluded that first and foremost, I have to perform well on the field," Son continued. "Also, I think the team also expects me to help the team away from the field as well. I am always ready to play hard and make hustle plays. We have a lot of young guys here, and I want to be a good teammate and a leader for them."

The Bears are Son's fourth team. He started his KBO career with the Lotte Giants in 2007 and then signed with the NC Dinos as a free agent after the 2021 season.

The Dinos dealt him to the Eagles last summer, and Son played 35 regular-season games and 10 more in the postseason for the Eagles last year. (Yonhap)