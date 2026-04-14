Works by three Korean authors, including two novels by Bora Chung — "Red Sword" and "The Midnight Timetable" — have been named finalists in the new translated novel category of the 2026 Locus Awards.

The two books were translated into English by Anton Hur.

Established in 1971 by Charles N. Brown, founder of the science fiction magazine Locus, the Locus Awards recognize excellence in science fiction and fantasy literature.

Winners are selected through a reader survey conducted by the magazine, covering categories such as science fiction, fantasy, horror and young adult fiction.

Introduced this year, the translated novel category includes 10 finalists, four of which are works by Korean authors.

"The Midnight Shift" by Cheon Seon-ran and "Blood for the Undying Throne" by Kim Sung-il have also been shortlisted.

Winners will be announced May 30.