What did the king’s army look like as it lined up before him more than 230 years ago?

In 1795, King Jeongjo, often seen as a key figure behind what some call a “Joseon renaissance” in scholarship and culture, visited Hwaseong to pay respects to his late father and to celebrate his mother’s 60th birthday.

The eight-day journey from the capital, Hanyang (present-day Seoul), to Hwaseong is recorded in detail in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, royal protocols known as uigwe and paintings.

Now, the military rites of King Jeongjo’s reign are brought to life through immersive digital media.

The National Museum of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty in Pyeongchang is holding a spring special exhibition, “The Day of the Military Rites at Hwaseong: The King’s Army Revived in Light,” through May 24.

The highlight features a digital video experience recreating a full military review, allowing visitors to see formations, signals and ceremonies in vivid detail.

Admission is free, and the museum is closed on Mondays.