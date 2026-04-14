Breeding herons, otters, leopard cats observed across riverside parks

Endangered species and wild birds are returning to the Han River in central Seoul, signaling improving ecological stability in one of the city’s most heavily urbanized areas.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that recent monitoring confirmed breeding and habitat activity across multiple species, including herons incubating eggs as well as endangered mammals such as otters and leopard cats.

At Yeouido Saetgang Ecological Park, four herons were observed incubating eggs, while more than 100 carp were seen spawning.

Herons, which rely on stable wetlands and ample food sources to reproduce, are considered a key indicator species, suggesting that environmental conditions in the area have improved.

City officials attributed the trend to ongoing efforts to enhance water quality and protect habitats around the Saetgang area of Yeouido. Improvements in the aquatic ecosystem have supported fish and other prey species, enabling the successful breeding of higher predators such as herons.

Further monitoring at Godeok and Amsa Ecological Parks and nearby riverside areas identified 37 bird species, including swallows. Additional signs of ecological recovery included breeding brown frogs and tadpoles, along with nesting activity by great tits.

At Nanji Hangang Park, otter activity was recorded, particularly in the evening. Otters are considered a key indicator species that help maintain the balance of river ecosystems.

Meanwhile, Gangseo Wetland Ecological Park was found to host more than 40 bird species, including the Eurasian kestrel, a small bird of prey, as well as the great spotted woodpecker and hawfinch. The presence of such raptors suggests a well-preserved habitat capable of supporting diverse wildlife.

Seasonal plant life was also observed at the natural learning centers in Ttukseom and Jamsil Hangang Parks, where spring wildflowers such as violets, dandelions and speedwell were in bloom alongside flowering trees including plum, forsythia, cherry and apricot blossoms.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to expand programs aimed at promoting coexistence with nature, allowing locals to better understand and experience the river’s ecological value through family-oriented educational activities.