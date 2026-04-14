SK Group said Tuesday it has used AI to recreate the voices and likeness of its founding leaders in a five-minute video shared with employees, as the conglomerate celebrates its 73rd anniversary.

The video, which began screening Monday on a media wall at the group’s Seoul headquarters and across internal channels, weaves together quotes and business annecdotes based on archival materials from the late founder Chey Jong-gun and his successor Chey Jong-hyon. Beginning with the reconstruction of Sunkyong Textile from the ashes of the Korean War in 1953, it traces the group’s evolution into a diversified conglomerate, standing as the country’s second largest conglomerate group.

“People said it was over when all that remained was rubble. There’s nothing easy in life, and business is no different. But I never hesitated when opportunity arose,” the AI generation of late founder Chey says in the video.

The video touches on early decisions that shaped the company’s trajectory, from entering nylon production in 1958 to acquiring the Walkerhill Hotel.

The AI recreation of Chey goes on to say, “Straighten what is bent, reconnect what is broken and rebuild what has collapsed. ... If it can be done, it must be done — and it will be done.”

The AI generation of younger brother and successor Chey Jong-hyon underscores long-term thinking: “Do not fear crisis. An entrepreneur must always look 10 years ahead, upholding principles while continually rewriting the future.”

The video goes on to recount the compay's push for vertical integration from oil to textiles, as well as on the decision to enter the telecommunications sector — a move that faced skepticism at the time but ultimately underpinned SK’s ICT business. SK acquired Korea Mobile Telecommunications in 1994, laying the foundation for what is now SK Telecom and later SK hynix.

The video closes with remarks from the current chairman Chey Tae-won, drawn from a 2022 anniversary address. “Let us write a new chapter of growth, built on grit, noble spirit and resilience we inherited.”

According to SK, the project was initiated by the third-generation leader, who proposed using AI “to share the founding leaders’ DNA of grit and intellect with employees.”

The video was generated using a broad archive of historical materials, including SK’s published company histories, books by its former chairman and more than 3,000 restored voice recordings compiled in the “Sunkyong Chronicles.” The AI system synthesized the materials, structured the narrative and produced the final video autonomously, SK explained.

“SK’s growth story, from its founding to expansion into telecommunications and semiconductors, is now extending into AI,” an SK official said. “The founding generation’s legacy of grit and intellect can serve as both a compass and a source of insight in a rapidly changing business environment.”