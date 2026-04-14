LG AI Research said Tuesday it is teaming up with London Stock Exchange Group and Kiwoom Securities to launch an artificial intelligence-powered investment service that explains not only what to buy, but why — a first for Korea’s retail market.

The three companies signed a strategic agreement in Seoul on Monday to integrate LG’s financial AI agent into Kiwoom’s retail trading platform, aiming to deliver stock-level forecasts alongside plain-language explanations tailored for individual investors.

The initiative reflects a broader push to make financial AI more transparent and usable, as regulators and investors increasingly demand visibility into algorithm-driven decisions.

At the core is LG’s “explainable AI investing” model, powered by its Exaone Business Intelligence system — a multimodal architecture designed to replicate the workflow of a human investment team.

Unlike conventional models that generate opaque scores, the system provides both predictive signals and the reasoning behind them, breaking down the key factors driving each recommendation.

The platform draws on real-time market data, corporate disclosures and macroeconomic indicators, and is structured around four specialized AI agents: a data-gathering “journalist,” a forecasting “economist,” an “analyst” that identifies key drivers and anomalies and a final decision-making agent that assigns scores.

The service will be deployed through Kiwoom’s trading platform, where users will receive simplified insights combining numerical scores with narrative explanations, LG said.

The partners also plan to expand the offering into AI-driven wealth management solutions and jointly position the service as a new standard in retail investing.

“Explainability and trust are becoming as critical as accuracy in financial AI,” said Lim Woo-hyung, head of LG AI Research. “Exaone-BI is evolving into a practical AI agent that supports decision-making across analysis, forecasting and reporting.”

LG AI Research has already commercialized parts of the system with LSEG, offering an AI-driven product known as AI-Powered Equity Forecast Score to global investors.