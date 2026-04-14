Name of Yeongdo Bridge, historic site where Joseon's exiled young King Danjong parted from Queen Jeongsun, defaced in black marker

Police have sought an arrest warrant for a man in his 50s for graffiti found on Yeongdo Bridge over Cheonggyecheon, an artificially restored stream running through the heart of downtown Seoul, officials said Tuesday.

The man is suspected of defacing the stone sign at Yeongdo Bridge by changing the Korean character "do" to "mi" with a black marker. He also allegedly painted the bridge floor with a nearby restaurant's name and directions to it, according to Hyehwa Police Station.

The man reportedly told investigators he thought the bridge was called "Yeongmi Bridge."

Since the suspect had already been booked on a separate charge of special intimidation, police filed for a warrant for his formal arrest Monday.

The Yeongdo Bridge is widely known as the place where King Danjong, the sixth ruler of the Joseon era (1392-1910), bid farewell to his queen, Jeongsun, before being sent into exile in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province.

Danjong, the boy king who reigned from 1452-1455, was forced from the throne by his uncle, King Sejo. Queen Jeongsun was also forced to leave the palace shortly afterward.

The film "The King's Warden," which portrays the life of the young exiled king, has enjoyed explosive popularity since its release on Feb. 4, drawing more than 16.33 million viewers as of Sunday. Amid the film's success, the historic bridge has emerged as a popular photo spot for fans at home and abroad.

Located about a five-minute walk from Exit No. 3 of Dongmyo Station, Yeongdo Bridge is one of 22 bridges spanning Cheonggyecheon, which stretches from Mojeon Bridge near Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 to Gosanja Bridge near Yongdu Station on Line 2.