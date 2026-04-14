The veterans ministry will hoist the national flags at half-staff Tuesday at its offices and national cemeteries across the country to pay their respects to two firefighters killed in a warehouse fire earlier this week, officials said.

The firefighters, aged 44 and 30, died Sunday while carrying out rescue operations inside a cold storage warehouse in Wando, some 360 kilometers south of Seoul.

"We decided to fly (the national) flags at half-staff in public remembrance and respect for the two firefighters who died in the line of duty," Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul said, vowing swift support measures in cooperation with firefighting and state personnel management authorities.

The deceased firefighters will be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery in the central city of the same name Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)