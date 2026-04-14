Hit dating show continues search for international lineup

"I am Solo," one of Korea’s most widely watched dating reality programs, seeks to increase the diveresity of its participants.

The show is accepting applications from single foreign nationals based in Korea who are fluent in Korean.

Those interested can submit a self-introduction via email to lovematch911@naver.com. Candidates who pass the initial screening will be contacted by the producers of "I am Solo" for interviews and further instructions.

Known for spotlighting everyday individuals in their pursuit of romance, the show has grown into a nationwide sensation and consistently appears in Netflix’s Top 10 in Korea.

Each season typically brings together around six to seven men and an equal number of women, who are assigned nicknames and spend several days together exploring potential relationships.

Details such as filming and broadcast schedules have yet to be disclosed.

Although applications from foreign participants have been accepted for more than two years, episodes featuring an international cast have yet to be released.