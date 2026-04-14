- 7th Informatics Olympiad took place at the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) in Da Nang

- Enhancement of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) track, advancing into a platform for AI talents

- Campus tour programs offered to residents and students, supporting career exploration and future vision planning

SEOUL, South Korea and DA NANG, Vietnam, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Informatics Olympiad, exclusively sponsored by Hanwha Life, was successfully held from April 10 to 12 at the Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU).

As one of Vietnam's leading IT competition, the Olympiad brings together talented middle and high school students from across Vietnam to demonstrate their skills. Hanwha Life has been sponsoring this event for three consecutive years as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Future Plus, for fostering outstanding talents in finance and ICT.

Lim Suk Hyun, Head of Corporate Planning Division at Hanwha Life; Huynh Cong Phap, President of the VKU and Chairman of the Organizing Committee; and Shin Jung Won, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of ChorogUsan for Children, attended the finals.

The competition featured three tracks: AI, IT Major and Non-IT Majors. This year, the most notable change was the advancement of the AI Track, which was introduced last year. Through this enhancement, the competition has evolved into a platform for nurturing AI talent.

Hanwha Life also conducted campus tour programs for local residents and students during the event. At career exploration booths set up across the VKU campus, participants were offered career counseling and hands-on job experiences, helping them explore their interests and plan for their future.

Hanwha Life further supports outstanding talents discovered through the competition, helping them pursue broader opportunities. As part of this commitment, last year's competition winners were invited to participate in the "Hanwha Life Training Program for Vietnam's Outstanding FinTech Talents" in South Korea, providing them with an opportunity to broaden their global perspectives.

Lim Suk Hyun, Head of Corporate Planning Division at Hanwha Life said, "The Informatics Olympiad is becoming more than just a competition. It serves as a gateway for talented individuals to enter the IT ecosystem. We will continue to support participants so they can grow into key drivers of Vietnam's financial and ICT industries."

Huynh Cong Phap, President of the VKU and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, added, "The Informatics Olympiad offers an opportunity for next-generation IT talents who will lead Vietnam's future to fully showcase their potential. Thanks to Hanwha Life's support, the competition has established itself as a platform for AI talent in Vietnam."

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life plans to hold an exchange program for Vietnamese university students this August, featuring academic conferences, hackathons, and fellowship opportunities. Through this initiative, the company aims to build a network of outstanding talents and further strengthen its support for digital talent in Vietnam.

Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU):

Vietnam-Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) is a key institution for training talents in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) under Da Nang National University. Established in 2007 as a specialized IT university and supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), it was later upgraded to a 4-year ICT university, recognized for its high level of specialization. It is currently striving not only to become the leading ICT-focused university in Central Vietnam, but also one of the leading universities throughout the country.