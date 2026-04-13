LONDON (Reuters) — ​The US military will enforce a ‌blockade in Gulf of Oman and Arabian ‌Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz and it ⁠will apply to all vessel traffic regardless of flag, the ⁠US Central Command said in ​a note to seafarers seen by ‌Reuters on Monday.

The advanced ‌note ‌said the blockade ‌would come ​into effect Monday at 2 p.m. GMT.

"Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded ⁠area ​without authorization ⁠is subject to interception, diversion, ​and capture," the note said.

"The blockade will not ⁠impede neutral ⁠transit ⁠passage ‌through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian ​destinations."