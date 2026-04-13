Dunamu, operator of crypto exchange Upbit, said Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with US blockchain firm Circle to support the development of a more transparent digital asset market.

Under the agreement, signed in Seoul, the two companies will cooperate on education, regulatory compliance and transparency in the sector.

As an initial step, they plan to develop educational programs for market participants covering stablecoins and other digital assets.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen trust in South Korea’s digital asset ecosystem by promoting responsible innovation.

“We are pleased to partner with Circle, which has strong expertise in operating a regulation-friendly digital asset business,” said Oh Kyung-seok, CEO of Dunamu.

“We will work to build a healthy digital asset ecosystem within the institutional framework.”

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, emphasized Korea’s strategic importance.

“Korea is a key market for digital asset innovation,” he said. “We look forward to working with Dunamu to advance education and responsible innovation under strong regulatory compliance.”