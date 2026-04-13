From prodigies to late bloomers, the chamber music festival examines how talent unfolds over time

The 21st Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music, running from April 21 to May 3 across Seoul, will host 82 artists in 13 concerts.

Founded by violinist Kang Dong-suk in 2006, the SSF has become a vital chamber music platform in Korea. This year's festival theme, "Mozart and Prodigies," is timed to coincide with the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth.

"Mozart was chosen as he is history’s most famous prodigy, who started composing at age 5, and because he was one of the senior composers who first took an interest in and wrote a great deal of chamber music," Kang explained during a press conference on Monday in Seoul.

A major highlight of the festival will be the complete performance of Mozart’s six string quintets, which are scored for two violas. Kang explained that while a couple of these works are well-known and frequently performed, the remainder are "masterpieces" that are rarely heard in their entirety.

Presenting all six works offers a unique chance for audiences and requires greater participation from violists this year.

The programming explores the broader concept of genius and timing.

The "Late Bloomers" concert on April 23 features works by composers like Haydn and Dvorak who achieved recognition later in life, offering a deliberate counterbalance to "prodigy worship.”

Meanwhile, the Family Concert on May 2, which takes place at the house of former president Yun Po-sun, will feature five young virtuosos, including violinist Kim Yeonah and cellist Kim Jung-a, sharing the stage with veterans like Kang himself. These young talents, averaging 15 years old, were selected based on recommendations from institutions such as the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts and the Kumho Foundation.

Kim Yeonah, born in 2014, said she felt “excited, a little nervous and happy” about both her appearance and her first experience with chamber music. She said she has focused her practice on the technically demanding passages in the fourth movement of Pablo de Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy.

Speaking about her instrument, she called the violin “a loving friend” and “like family,” one that responds to her emotions. Kang praised her playing as technically assured, musically balanced and unusually mature.

Pianist Lim Hyo-sun, a long-time festival participant and a former child prodigy herself, emphasized the quality and chemistry of the musicians and the "professional" yet "family-like" atmosphere of the festival.

Reflecting on young musicians, Lim stressed the importance of "sustainability" in a long career. She noted that experiencing success early makes it crucial to have continued dedication to overcome setbacks and keep challenging oneself throughout life.

The festival also maintains a French focus to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Korea-France diplomatic ties. Kang mentioned that he worked with the French Cultural Center and the embassy to create three related programs. These include the opening night "Prodiges Francais," a "La Creme" concert featuring French masterworks, and the closing program "France 1886," which showcases works composed in the year the bilateral relationship began, such as Saint-Saens’ "Carnival of the Animals" and Franck’s Violin Sonata.

Ultimately, Kang emphasized the educational value of the festival, stating that chamber music is the "most important process" in a musician's education, as it broadens their perspective beyond just solo pieces and teaches them to be flexible in interpretation. He expressed hope that more students and the public would attend, increasing the audience for chamber music.

The festival takes place at venues including the Seoul Arts Center IBK Chamber Hall, Sejong Chamber Hall, Artspace 3 and the house of former president Yun Po-sun.

Ticket prices range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.