Army Lt. Gen. Lee Sang-lyeol was tapped as the new chief of the Ground Operations Command on Monday, the defense ministry said, about two months after the former commander was relieved from duty over suspicions of martial law involvement.

Lee, who currently leads the 3rd Corps, will be promoted to the rank of a four-star general for his new role. He is expected to be formally appointed by President Lee Jae Myung following deliberation at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The defense ministry said Lee is an experienced commander with a variety of combat experience and commanding skills to bolster a firm military readiness posture in the current security situation of the Korean Peninsula as well as uncertainties in the global security situation.

It said Lee is also the "most appropriate person" equipped with the leadership to strengthen the capabilities of the future ground command and lead theater operations with his rich understanding and strategic knowledge.

In February, the ministry relieved both the Chief of Naval Operations and the Ground Operations Commander from duty over their alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid in late 2024.

Upon Lee's official appointment, all seven four-star general posts in the military are set to be filled. The new Navy chief took post last month.

When appointed, Lee will be the second chief of the Ground Operations Command who is not a graduate of the Korea Military Academy.

Multiple military officers who graduated from the elite academy for Army officers have been indicted on insurrection and abuse of power charges for their alleged roles in martial law operations. (Yonhap)