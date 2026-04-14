Cash, wallets, bread from popular bakeries and even “sold-out craze” items were among the items lost in the Seoul subway last year, averaging 460 cases per day.

According to Seoul Metro, a total of 167,738 lost items were reported in 2025, up roughly 10 percent from 152,540 in 2024.

Wallets were the most frequently lost item with 36,387 cases, followed by clothing (27,226), bags (20,662), mobile phones (19,966) and valuables (11,064).

Cash recovered from the subway totaled 580.9 million won last year. Of this, 439.6 million won was returned to owners, while the remaining 141.3 million won in unclaimed cash was handed over to the police.