Leaders of Korea, Poland agree to upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

The leaders of South Korea and Poland vowed to deepen defense cooperation and broaden coordination on energy and supply chains amid growing global uncertainty compounded by conflict in the Middle East.

President Lee Jae Myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” during their first summit in Seoul on Monday.

Tusk's visit to South Korea is the first by a Polish prime minister in 27 years and Tusk’s first visit to an Asian country since taking office in December 2023.

“Building on the strong trust our two countries developed over time, today Prime Minister Tusk and I agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Lee said during a joint news conference following the summit.

Seoul and Warsaw upgraded their ties for the first time in 13 years, raising their relationship from the strategic partnership forged in 2013.

Lee underscored that “the two countries agreed to strengthen the bilateral strategic communication in the face of increasing uncertainty in the global economic and security environment, as comprehensive strategic partners.”

“The two countries concurred on the importance of stabilizing global supply chains in response to the crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East,” Lee said. “We agreed to continue necessary cooperation to this end.”

The summit between Lee and Tusk came after the US concluded 21 hours of direct talks in Pakistan on Sunday without an agreement to end the six-week war, casting uncertainty over a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Lee also noted that “Prime Minister Tusk and I shared an understanding that security on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe is closely interlinked.”

“The two countries agreed to work together in pursuit of global peace while continuing to seek peace and prosperity in our respective regions,” Lee said.

Speaking at the news conference, Lee also announced that the two leaders concurred on “expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry.”

Lee said he “underscored the need for steady implementation of the framework agreement already concluded between the two countries, which is essential for deepening and advancing defense industry cooperation” during the summit.

Seoul and Warsaw signed a $44.2 billion framework agreement in July 2022 following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February that year. The agreement led to exports of K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems.

“The Prime Minister also expressed strong agreement on the importance of defense industry cooperation and highly commended Korean companies for their contributions to local production, technology transfers and workforce training,” Lee added.

Lee said he and Tusk “agreed to further broaden the scope of our bilateral cooperation to cover a wider range of areas, including energy, supply chains, infrastructure, science and technology.”

Lee explained that the two sides also agreed to expand cooperation into advanced technology sectors such as hydrogen, nanotechnology, materials and space, backed by joint research, personnel exchanges and government support.

During the news conference, Tusk underscored through a Korean-language interpreter that “the core driving force of bilateral relations remains defense industry cooperation.”

“We intend to continue this cooperation going forward and accelerate efforts in technology transfer, localization in Poland and the relocation of production bases to Poland.”

Tusk shared the view that Seoul and Warsaw need to cooperate to meet challenges stemming from the volatile landscape.

“We are now facing an unstable international situation and multiple crises unfolding across the world,” Tusk said. “We must all work together for a new geopolitical and international peace, and I believe that Poland and the Republic of Korea should join forces in this regard,” he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Tusk also underscored that he and Lee “shared the view that there is a need to strengthen strategic cooperation across a wide range of areas." The areas include advanced technologies such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space exploration as well as energy, infrastructure and transport, according to Tusk.

Before concluding the joint press conference, Tusk publicly invited Lee to visit Poland “on behalf of myself, the Polish government and the Polish people.” Lee responded with a smile and a nod.

The key figures from South Korea’s business sector in attendance reflected the core areas of Korea-Poland cooperation.

The luncheon was notably attended by representatives of South Korea’s major defense industry companies, including Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems CEO Son Jae-il, Korea Aerospace Industries CEO Kim Jong-chool and Hyundai Rotem CEO Lee Yong-bae. Other participants included LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol and chairman of the International Contractors Association of Korea Han Man-hee.