South Korea, along with Ukraine, is rapidly emerging as an alternative arms supplier for Gulf states seeking to shore up air defenses after large-scale Iranian attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have seen their stockpiles of air defense interceptors rapidly depleted in recent weeks as they worked to fend off waves of Iranian missiles and drones, the report said. The surge in demand has exposed the limits of relying heavily on US-supplied systems, it said.

“Only so many air-defense interceptors are available to knock down an almost limitless number of drones,” it noted, underscoring the challenge posed by Iran’s use of low-cost, mass-produced unmanned systems.

In response, Gulf countries are seeking a broader mix of suppliers and systems that can be deployed more quickly and cost-effectively. South Korea’s medium-range air defense system, Cheongung-II, has drawn particular attention as part of that shift.

Global interest in South Korean-made weapons has been growing as conflicts persist around the world, driven by their relatively short delivery times and cost-effectiveness.

Korean media have recently reported that Saudi Arabia has explored whether deliveries of Cheongung-II could be expedited, while the United Arab Emirates has requested additional interceptor missiles from South Korean suppliers.