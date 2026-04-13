LG Electronics said Monday it had named 22 employees as research and specialist fellows for 2026, recognizing top-tier technical expertise across key business areas.

The latest cohort includes 15 research fellows and seven specialist fellows, bringing the total number of fellows to 222.

The fellowship program, launched in 2009, aims to cultivate elite talent in fields such as research and development, manufacturing, quality and design, while providing a dedicated career track for technical experts.

Research fellows are selected from R&D roles and focus on advancing future technologies, while specialist fellows from other professional tracks lead companywide initiatives. Both groups are given greater autonomy and differentiated compensation.

This year’s selections reflect LG’s growth targets, particularly artificial intelligence and next-generation mobility.

Among them, Kim Jung-seop from the CTO division was recognized for leading the development of new cooling solutions for AI data centers. Kim Dong-wook from the Vehicle Solution division was cited for his work on optical technologies, including ultra-light head-up displays that adjust focus based on the driver’s gaze. Park Noma from the Eco Solution division was also selected for his contributions to AI-based active control using digital twin technology.

Specialist fellows were chosen from areas including patents, product planning, design and quality, based on demonstrated expertise and performance.

Candidates go through a rigorous selection process, with only around the top 1 percent of employees in each field selected.