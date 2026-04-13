Book tours, embassy-led programs to transform Gwanghwamun, Cheonggyecheon and Seoul Plaza into international reading hubs

Seoul’s outdoor library program returns this month with expanded initiatives aimed at attracting foreign national visitors, city officials said Monday.

The program opens April 23, marking World Book and Copyright Day, with sites at Gwanghwamun Square and along Cheonggyecheon. Operations at Seoul Plaza begin May 1.

First introduced in 2022, the outdoor library transforms major public spaces into open-air reading venues where residents and tourists can freely enjoy books and cultural activities.

This year, the city has expanded programs tailored to international visitors. A newly introduced “Seoul Outdoor Library Tour” will guide foreign national participants on foot across the three main sites, offering activities such as “chaek-meong.”

Chaek-meong, a term combining the Korean words for “books” and “zoning out,” refers to the emotional relaxation experienced while quietly reading or simply gazing at a book in a calm setting, as a way to disconnect from digital overload.

The tour will run 20 times between May and June and again from September to October.

The city is also expanding the “Traveling Library” program, which features participation from foreign embassies and cultural institutes.

Held weekly for a total of 20 sessions at Seoul Plaza, the program will showcase literature and cultural experiences from various countries through exhibitions, interactive activities and curated book selections.

A total of 14 countries will take part, including the China, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The outdoor library’s physical spaces have also been redesigned. Seoul Plaza will feature wave-shaped beanbags, while Gwanghwamun will introduce a multifunctional Half Lounge that shifts from a daytime reading area to an evening Book Bar. At Cheonggyecheon, a new Wave Bookshelf inspired by the stream has been installed.

The outdoor library will operate every Friday through Sunday during the first half of the year from April to June, and again in the second half from September to November.