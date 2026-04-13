The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Monday it had designated 91 additional schools as IB Interested Schools, a preliminary stage in which institutions familiarize themselves with the International Baccalaureate system before applying for candidate status.

With the latest additions, a total of 106 schools in Seoul are now classified as IB interested, candidate or authorized schools.

The office said progress toward IB candidacy and authorization is a key part of its broader plan to develop a Korean Baccalaureate, or KB, program. The International Baccalaureate is a globally recognized curriculum that emphasizes critical thinking, discussion-based learning and extended written responses.

According to the office, the city aims to create a Korean version of the IB by adapting elements of the international curriculum that do not fully align with the local education system.

“Although Korea is moving toward essay-style questions and discussion-based classroom activities, some aspects of the IB program do not fit neatly with the current system,” an education office official told The Korea Herald. “The KB program seeks to address those gaps.”

As part of the initiative, the office said it will expand support for IB interested schools and the certification process. It also plans to introduce a master’s-level training program for research teachers specializing in the KB curriculum, build regional IB school networks across Seoul and offer additional training for IB teachers.

“While there is no fixed launch date for the KB program, we are looking at a timeline of about a decade,” the official said.

“Through the Korean Baccalaureate, we aim to improve the quality and credibility of public education, strengthen students’ future competencies and help narrow regional education gaps,” said acting Seoul education chief Kim Cheon-hong.