Seoul Guro Elementary School has become the first primary school in the capital to earn accreditation for the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Thursday.

With the certification, the school is now authorized to offer official IB curricula and assessments designed to promote inquiry-based learning.

The education office launched an IB advisory and research group in 2022, designating 31 schools to pilot the program. As of this year, 114 schools in Seoul are either IB candidates or have expressed intent to introduce the program.

Seoul Guro Elementary registered its interest in IB in 2023, earned candidate status in 2024 and became fully accredited this year.

The education office said it aims to broaden IB education across the city, including in middle and high schools.

“We will actively support Seoul Guro Elementary School as a cornerstone for the future of Seoul’s education,” said Jeong Geun-sik, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.