Fears of a trash bag shortage appear to be settling down in South Korea.

The country has secured at least three months' worth of trash bags, a lawmaker has clarified, while Korean firms are finding alternative import routes to overcome naphtha supply disruptions.

According to Rep. Ahn Do-geol of the ruling Democratic Party, the country's trash bag stockpile was sufficent for three to four months' average use, and that shortages in some regions are caused by logistics bottlenecks.

Speaking to reporters following the ruling party-government meeting for responding to the fallout from the Middle East conflict, Ahn said that measures were being drawn up, such as easing procurement restrictions and raising the amount producers are paid.

Although stocks in some regions have dwindled to about two weeks' supply, Ahn said the Environment Ministry was working to address the supply-demand imbalance between municipalities.

Panic buying of rubbish bags has also settled down, he added: The volume of plastic bag sales remain similar to or moderately higher than they were before the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Naphtha supply shortages in South Korea are being addressed in part through the government subsidies for companies importing naphtha through alternative routes.

A total of 678 billion won ($460 million) of subsidies will be available as part of a 26.2 trillion won ($17.6 billion) support package, and will be used to bring the naphtha supply back to normal levels, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Jeon Eun-su Sunday.

Rubbish bags are among some 50 items, alongside medical needles, bags for intravenous fluids and ramyeon noodles that are under daily monitoring of their supply by the Environment Ministry.

Meanwhile, a parking restriction system implemented on March 25, has led to a reduction in oil consumption that would amount to 6,900 barrels of oil if calculated on a monthly basis, according to Ahn who were briefed by the government officials.

In March, one-fifth of South Korea's vehicles, excluding electric cars and hydrogen cars, are barred from parking lots at state-run institutions on a rotating basis, depending on the numbers at the end of their plates.

With the same restrictions applying for public parking lots, and with state-run institutions imposing restrictions on a greater number of cars, starting on Apr. 8, up to 87,000 barrels of oil could be saved per month, Ahn said, adding the government would soon unveil measures for insurers to reduce car insurance premiums for car owners who drive less.

Regarding the recent extra budget bill approved by the Cabinet on Saturday, Ahn said 85 percent of the budget would be spent by the end of June.