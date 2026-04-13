SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda's latest data unveils which Asian travelers have shopping top-of-mind when planning trips. Topping the ranking are travelers from Taiwan and South Korea, with nearly one in four (23%) respondents from each market saying shopping motivated their trips. Travelers from the Philippines (22%), Malaysia (20%) and Japan (15%) round out the top five, with Thailand (14%), Indonesia (12%), India (8%) and Vietnam (7%) completing the ranking.

The findings come from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which highlights the prominence of shopping as a travel motivator. The data reveals that retail experiences remain a major draw across Asia, with options ranging from luxury malls and designer districts to night markets and local artisan hubs. For many travelers, shopping is not just transactional but experiential, offering a way to discover local culture, secure unique souvenirs, and enjoy curated retail environments that are destinations in their own right.

Agoda's findings also reflect evolving consumer behaviors where travelers combine leisure and retail: planning trips around seasonal sales, pop-up events, and specialty shopping districts. The trend suggests a stronger culture of travel-led retail, whether for fashion, electronics, beauty, or local crafts. The result is a travel ecosystem that turns shopping into a core part of the itinerary and drives demand for conveniently located accommodations, curated experiences and retail-focused activities.

Jun Dong, Vice President at Agoda, commented, "Shopping remains a powerful reason to travel across Asia, and our data shows just how varied retail motivations can be by market. It's particularly interesting that Taiwanese and South Korean travelers prioritize shopping as a key motivator when planning trips, highlighting their enthusiasm for exploring diverse retail landscapes and seeking unique shopping experiences. At Agoda, we ensure travelers can easily find accommodations that place them right at the heart of the shopping experiences they value most."

Travelers can use Agoda's intuitive search and filters to find accommodations near top shopping districts and browse over 6 million properties, more than 300,000 activities and over 130,000 flight routes — all bookable in one place. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.