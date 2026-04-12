A cultural festival showcasing Jeju Island’s native horse heritage will open a normally restricted grazing site to the public for two days this month, as the island seeks to promote traditional livestock practices and tourism.

The “Hiiing Festival,” centered on the indigenous Jeju horse, will take place April 18-19 at Jeju Horse Pastureland in Jeju City, according to Jeju Livestock and Life Science Research Institute.

The site, designated as a protected cultural heritage area, is typically closed to visitors but will be accessible during the event.

The festival recreates "ipmok," a long-standing local tradition of releasing horses from village stables to open mid-mountain pastures in spring. The highlight is a large-scale performance in which about 100 Jeju horses run across open grasslands alongside handlers, scheduled twice daily at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A parade featuring other regional livestock, including Hallama horses, ponies and Jeju black cattle will follow, offering a broader look at the island’s agricultural heritage.

Organizers have expanded experiential programs this year, including a one-hour trekking course along traditional stone ranch paths that pass through areas usually off-limits to the public.

Wellness activities such as outdoor yoga and singing bowl meditation sessions will be held against the backdrop of grazing horses.