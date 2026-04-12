The Seoul Shakespeare Company will kick off its 2026 production of "The Taming of the Shrew" Saturday at Dari Theater in Hongdae, launching a three-weekend run of one of Shakespeare’s most provocative comedies.

Performed in English with Korean subtitles, the production presents the centuries-old play in period-inspired costumes, with original music composed and performed by members of the cast. First staged in the late 16th century, the comedy blends elements of Italian commedia dell’arte, Roman theatrical traditions and English folklore.

The story centers on the courtship of Petruchio and Katherina, a headstrong and fiery woman deemed unmarriageable, whose relationship unfolds through a series of comedic schemes and power struggles.

Because of its depiction of gender roles and Petruchio's “taming” of Katherina, the play has been controversial and criticized as sexist, with modern productions often reexamining its themes through a contemporary lens.

The company noted that “a particular focus has been placed on the metatheatricality inherent in the script,” so that audiences remain aware they are watching an old play, and are “trusted to discern what is morally wrong from what is decent and good.”

Nine performances are scheduled on April 18 and 19, April 25 and 26, and May 2 and 3. Saturday shows will include matinee and evening performances, while Sunday performances will be held in the afternoon. Tickets are priced at 25,000 won, with opening night tickets discounted to 20,000 won.

Tickets may be purchased through the company’s official website, via Naver, or at the door on the day of the performance.

Founded in 2010, the company is a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to staging Shakespeare’s works in Korea in their original language. With a diverse group of international actors and designers living in Korea, it has presented productions of “Romeo and Juliet,” “King Lear” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” among others, over the past decade.