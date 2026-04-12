Coachella has long been one of the preeminent stages for global music and fashion, but in recent years it has also become a showcase for the globalization of Korean cuisine. At this year’s festival, K-food appears in broader and more inventive forms, reflecting both mainstream appeal and a continued evolution beyond traditional formats.

From Los Angeles food trucks to viral ramyeon brands, Korean flavors have become a noticeable part of Coachella’s food lineup.

At the forefront is ROKStar Chicken, a brand whose name references South Korea's formal name, the Republic of Korea.

Built on the premise of introducing Korean culture through food, the concept centers on one of the country’s most globally recognized culinary items: fried chicken. Its offerings focus on ultracrispy textures achieved through a proprietary batter, paired with signature sauces designed to amplify the familiar sweet, spicy and savory balance of Korean cuisine. Positioned as a fast-casual concept, ROKStar aims to deliver both accessibility and quality, translating the essence of K-chicken for an international festival crowd.

If Korean fried chicken represents refinement, Kogi BBQ goes a different route with cross-cultural fusion.

Founded by chef Roy Choi in Los Angeles in 2008, Kogi helped spark the Korean-Mexican fusion movement with its now-iconic Korean BBQ tacos. What began as a late-night food truck outside Hollywood clubs quickly grew into a cultural phenomenon, credited with reshaping street food through social media and cross-cultural experimentation. At Coachella, Kogi’s presence underscores the staying power of Korean fusion, where marinated meats, kimchi and bold sauces meet the portability of tacos.

Spice, meanwhile, takes center stage through Samyang Foods and its globally recognized Buldak brand.

The company has returned as Coachella’s exclusive partner in the ramyeon and hot sauce category for the second consecutive year. Known for fueling the viral “Buldak challenge,” Samyang has built a cult following around extreme heat. The brand is operating a large booth complete with sauce dispensers, inviting visitors to engage directly with its signature fiery flavors.

Another notable participant is Inssa Korean Gastropub.

Originating in Chino Hills, California, Inssa blends Korean ingredients with Western comfort food formats, offering dishes such as bulgogi quesadillas, bulgogi-loaded fries, kimchi fried rice and stir-fried pork belly with kimchi. Its presence at Coachella is part of its broader “Inssa Night Market” initiative, which brings its menu to major festivals including EDC and Stagecoach. More than a restaurant, Inssa positions itself as a social dining experience, emphasizing atmosphere, shareability and community — elements that align closely with festival culture.