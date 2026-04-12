EcoPro Innovation said Sunday its subsidiary EcoPro Lithium has secured 6 million Canadian dollars ($4.33 million) in research funding from Natural Resources Canada to develop lithium metal anodes for solid-state batteries.

The funding was provided under the Canadian government’s energy innovation program aimed at building a domestic battery supply chain.

EcoPro Innovation, which produces and supplies lithium hydroxide, plans to use the funding to advance a pilot project for lithium metal anode processes for next-generation batteries. Compared to conventional graphite anodes, lithium metal anodes offer up to 10 times higher energy density, significantly extending the driving range of electric vehicles.

The company has been working on lithium metal anode development since signing a joint development agreement with Hydro-Quebec in March last year. Through the latest project, it aims to establish a full local value chain in Canada by March 2027, covering production, high-purity refining, ultrathin foil manufacturing and safety validation.

Beyond lithium metal anodes, the EcoPro Group is also developing other key materials for solid-state batteries, including solid electrolytes, cathode materials and lithium sulfide. For solid electrolytes, the company has built a pilot facility at its Ochang headquarters in North Chungcheong Province and is currently producing samples with an annual capacity of 40 metric tons, targeting commercialization next year.

An EcoPro Innovation official said the company is working with the Canadian government and local partners to advance lithium metal anode technology and expects the latest funding to accelerate related R&D efforts.