Cash assistance for the bottom 70 percent of income earners will begin being rolled out later this month, the government announced Saturday, as part of efforts to ease the financial strain caused by rising oil prices.

The aid will first reach the most vulnerable within that income bracket starting April 27 and expand to the broader eligible group May 18.

Approximately 32.5 million people are eligible for the aid, with payments ranging from 100,000 won ($67.30) to 600,000 won per person, depending on income level and region.

The National Assembly passed a 26.2 trillion-won extra budget bill the previous day to address the economic fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet reviewed and approved the bill, and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said the government will implement the budget in a speedy and effective way.

The cash assistance program, allocated at 6.1 trillion won, is part of that package.

Recipients may collect the funds in the form of debit cards, prepared cards or regional shopping gift cards. The money must be spent by Aug. 31, and any unused amounts will be returned to the state. (Yonhap)