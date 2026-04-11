North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the North places "top priority" on further developing traditional ties with China during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, state media reported Saturday.

Their meeting took place Friday, the last day of Wang's two-day visit to Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It marked his first trip to the North since 2019.

The meeting came months after Kim held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last September to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties, which were seen as strained amid North Korea's military and diplomatic alignment with Russia.

During the talks with Wang, Kim affirmed that North Korea's steadfast stance is to "place the greatest value on and give top priority to further developing the DPRK-China friendly relations with socialism as their core," the KCNA said.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

He also underscored the need to "further intensify the visits and contacts at different levels and boost mutual support and cooperation for the protection of the common interests and the multifaceted and sustained development of the bilateral relations in view of the present international geopolitical situation and the long-term strategic interests of the two countries," according to the KCNA.

The North's state media did not specify, but Kim appears to be referring to the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran that began in late February.

In response, Wang highlighted China's willingness to develop friendly relations between China and North Korea, assessing bilateral ties as entering a "new phase of development" following last year's summit between Xi and Kim, according to the KCNA.

Kim also said North Korea would "fully support" China's policies aimed at "realizing the territorial integrity of the country on the basis of the 'one-China' principle and building a fair and just multipolar world," in an apparent reference to China's territorial claim to Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry said Friday that Kim reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing high-level exchanges and strategic communication with China during his meeting with Wang. Kim also voiced full support for Xi's vision for building a community for a shared future and China's "legitimate" territorial claims to Taiwan, it said.

Wang's meeting with Kim came a day after he met one-on-one with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

His visit to Pyongyang comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned trip to China in mid-May for talks with Xi. Speculation has continued that Trump may seek a meeting with Kim on the occasion of his trip to China, as he has expressed interest in reengaging with the North's leader. (Yonhap)