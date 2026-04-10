Exhibition at Topohaus in Insadong accompanies release of new book “Timbercraft: Lost Tectonics from East Asia"

An exhibition revisiting the structural logic of East Asian timber architecture and questioning its contemporary interpretation is on view at Topohaus in Insadong, Seoul, presented by Kim Jae-kyung, a professor of architecture at Hanyang University.

The exhibition marks Kim’s recent publication “Timbercraft: Lost Tectonics from East Asia” in March, printed by Nai010 publishers, a Dutch company specializing in architecture and art.

“The book is not intended as a formal academic thesis, but as a way of organizing ideas about East Asian construction,” Kim said at the exhibition on April 4.

Kim said the book draws on historical references while also reflecting his own interpretation of how timber architectural systems developed and can be understood today.

The book traces more than 1,400 years of timber construction across Korea, China and Japan through nine case studies and essays. The publication explores the ideas and values embedded in the architectural tradition and how age-old methods can inform bold new possibilities in the future, according to the publisher.

Kim’s timber architecture centers on bracket systems — “gongpo” in Korean — structural elements beneath the roof that support its weight while also serving a decorative role.

They are commonly found in centuries-old timber structures in Asia, such as Geumsansa in Gimje, North Jeolla Province, in Korea; Fogong-si (pagoda of Fogong temple) in Shanxi, China; and Horyu-ji in Nara, Japan.

The exhibition unfolds, centering on Kim’s “Timber Tectonics Trilogy,” composed of three major projects by Kim: “House of Three Trees,” “Pavilion of Floating Lights” and “House for Rejuvenation.”

“We are currently exploring both the vertical and horizontal expansion of timber structures with a research team, including a study on large-scale timber construction of up to around 200 meters,” he said.

“It is still at a conceptual stage, but we hope to realize it within the next few years.”

The exhibition runs through Monday.