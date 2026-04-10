Global girl group Katseye returned with new music Thursday, unveiling its digital single “Pinky Up” and its music video as a five-member act, marking its first release since member Manon went on hiatus in February.

“Pinky Up” blends strong percussion and bass with sythn features, forming an energetic funk-driven track. The song, according to Hybe, is meant to deliver a message of confidence and self-determination. The agency added that its music video aims to transform everyday settings into vibrant, high-energy spaces to channel themes of confidence, joy and unity.

Despite the high-energy concept, fan reactions to the release have been mixed, with some listeners expressing disappointment over the song’s direction.

“It looks like they are trying to recreate ‘Gnarly’ and its success,” a fan wrote in the YouTube comment section for the video. “I just want a normal song because the girls have so much potential.”

Katseye's “Gnarly,” released in April 2025, marked a sharp stylistic departure with its hyperpop sound. While the track initially drew mixed reactions, it later gained traction on music charts, eventually culminating in a performance at the Grammys.

Other listeners pointed to what they saw as a mismatch in the song’s structure, with one remarking, “The chorus and parts they actually sing don’t match — it sounds like a poor mashup of two different songs.” Others raised concerns that the track did not fully showcase the group’s vocal and musical range.

A number of comments said they found it difficult to fully embrace the new release in Manon’s absence, noting that her presence had played “a key part” in the group’s identity.

The release comes at a time as Katseye prepares to take the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, where the group is set to perform at the Sahara stage for its festival debut. There, the group will perform “Pinky Up” for the first time live.

Manon is not expected to participate in the performance, according to an exclusive report by The Korea Herald.