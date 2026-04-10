President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday urged government officials to “sleep less” if necessary in order to shorten the timeframe for government projects.

Speaking at a meeting with senior presidential aides, Lee said that the government must work faster if the country is to survive the current times.

“(Officials) say it will take six months or a year every time a plan is drawn up, but how (will the country) survive an era of radical changes,” Lee said.

Saying that the country is facing a time of crisis, Lee said that the government must break away from usual processes to work faster.

“If the speed is doubled, then double the amount of work can be done. Everyone is working hard and doing well, but let’s sleep a little less.”

Stressing growing uncertainties triggered by the war in the Middle East, Lee called on his aides to “completely change” their mindsets.

“Encourage the ministries and agencies to discard the idea that projects take at least a few months, and instead to take on a mindset of ‘working all night to complete (projects) in a few days or in one or two months,” Lee said.