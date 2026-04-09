Strong winds and heavy rain battered the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, disrupting flight operations and stranding thousands of passengers, authorities said.

Strong wind warnings have been in effect across the island, as maximum wind speeds reached 28.9 meters per second on Udo Island and 27.2 meters per second at Jeju International Airport, according to the provincial government and the Korea Meteorological Administration.

As of 7 p.m., a total of 246 flights had been canceled, including 12 international routes, while 83 flights were delayed.

Due to high wave warnings, all passenger ferries between Jeju and nearby islands have been suspended.

Facility damage and incidents of residents being isolated have also been reported across the region.

In response, the Jeju provincial government activated a Level 1 emergency response system earlier in the day.

Jeju International Airport also issued a "caution" level alert to help stranded passengers move to accommodations and has taken various other safety measures.

The weather agency warned that heavy rain of 20 to 30 millimeters per hour could continue until early Friday, urging people to exercise caution regarding facility safety and potential accidents. (Yonhap)