ULSAN -- The location of a worker who went missing in a fire that broke out on a Navy submarine under maintenance at a shipyard in Ulsan has been found, with authorities working to rescue her, officials said Thursday.

The ROKS Hong Beom-do caught fire at 1:58 p.m. inside the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shipyard in the coastal city, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, forcing some 40 people to evacuate, with one person having been unaccounted for.

Fire authorities got the blaze fully under control about two hours later after deploying some 30 pieces of equipment.

They later identified the location of the missing woman in her 60s, an employee from a contractor, inside the vessel but are struggling to reach the scene due to the narrow entry path. The worker's condition was not immediately known.

The submarine had entered the shipyard to undergo hull and equipment maintenance.