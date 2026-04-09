Short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong, the most decorated South Korean Olympian with seven career medals, said Thursday the upcoming 2026-27 international season will be her last.

Choi, 27, made the announcement after completing the first phase of the national team trials for the new season at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul.

The national team list will be finalized after the second round of the trials scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Mokdong.

"I think this will be my last national team trials," Choi told reporters. "If I do make the team, then it will be my final season representing the country."

Choi has won four gold medals and three silver medals over the past three Winter Olympics, along with dozens of world championships and International Skating Union World Tour medals. At the end of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in February, Choi had said she would not compete in future Olympics but left the door open for skating at other international events.

"I've been thinking about the timing of my international retirement since before the Winter Olympics," Choi said. "The fact that the world championships will be in Seoul next season (in March 2027) influenced my decision. I wanted to have my last farewell in front of fans on home ice."

Choi said she will try her best to keep things as normal as possible in the upcoming season, adding, "If I put too much meaning into this, then it will affect my concentration."

The new ISU World Tour season will begin in October. And after the 2026-27 campaign, Choi still plans to skate at domestic events.

"Retiring from international competitions will allow me to focus more on domestic races," she said. "I will skate at national events for a little longer before I retire for good."

South Korean national short track trials are notoriously difficult, given the depth of the talent pool. Even Olympic medalists have failed to survive the gauntlet in years past. But Choi, despite competing on a bum knee that forced her to take painkillers, has proven she can still compete at a high level by finishing first in the 500 meters and 1,000 meters, and third in the 1,500 meters.

Choi is No. 1 overall entering the second phase, and barring some unforeseen turn of events, she will likely finish in the top seven and earn her spot on the national team.

"Since making my decision to retire, I've been able to skate freely," she said. "I think I've been able to post these good results because all the pressure is off."

Choi said she will not walk back her decision to leave the ice.

"In the new season, I want to be healthy and skate the way I've always wanted to," she said. (Yonhap)