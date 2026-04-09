South Korean officials on Thursday urged Korean nationals in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, warning that the security situation has rapidly deteriorated as Israeli airstrikes expand beyond traditional conflict zones.

A Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said even areas previously considered relatively safe are no longer secure.

“I would like to address the situation in Lebanon in relation to the safety of our nationals,” the official said.

“On April 8, when the US and Iran announced a ceasefire, the Israeli military carried out large-scale, simultaneous airstrikes on 55 locations across Lebanon, including eastern Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern regions, resulting in numerous casualties.”

No casualties among South Korean nationals had been reported as of press time, though the official expressed concern as Israeli strikes expanded to central Beirut, including densely populated areas such as Hamra.

While commercial flights from Lebanon remained operational as of Thursday afternoon, the official warned that this could change at any time.

“Flights are still running for now, but they could be suspended without notice. We strongly urge our nationals in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible and move to a safe location,” the official stressed.

Seoul said it is focusing on ensuring the safety of its nationals, estimating that around 100 South Korean citizens remain in Lebanon, including embassy personnel. The figure excludes troops from the Dongmyeong Unit, South Korea’s contingent deployed as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The ministry official said that the scope of attacks has widened significantly beyond Hezbollah strongholds.

“What makes the situation particularly concerning is that not only border areas with Israel and Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh, but also central Beirut — previously considered relatively safe — and Zahle in the eastern Bekaa Valley, where many South Korean nationals reside, are no longer safe from airstrikes,” the official said.

South Korea’s Embassy in Lebanon also issued an urgent appeal, calling on its nationals to depart “before it is too late.”

In a letter posted on its website under Ambassador Geon Gyu-suk’s name, the embassy described the situation as increasingly dire.

“Dear Korean nationals in Lebanon, it weighs heavily on me to write this letter. However, I believe this is something that must be conveyed before it is too late,” Geon wrote.

“Israeli airstrikes were carried out simultaneously across Lebanon, including central Beirut and Zahle, with a scale and intensity that far exceed previous levels,” he said. “This means that areas previously considered relatively safe for our nationals can no longer be regarded as safe zones.”

The ambassador warned that the window for safe departure from Lebanon may be closing, even as commercial flights remain available.

The embassy has also suspended consular services, citing the worsening security environment, while maintaining limited emergency assistance for nationals.

The warnings come as Israel carried out extensive airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday (local time), hitting densely populated commercial and residential areas in central Beirut without warning, hours after a ceasefire was announced in the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 182 people were killed and 890 wounded in the strikes, marking the deadliest day in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks as “barbaric,” while Israel’s military said it had targeted missile launchers, command centers and intelligence infrastructure, accusing Hezbollah of operating beyond its traditional strongholds.