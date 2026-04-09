Weekly program runs through May with 5,000 books, performances and family activities

As cherry blossoms reach full bloom, Seoul’s Han River is set to transform into an outdoor reading space, with the city launching its annual open-air library program this weekend.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it will hold an opening ceremony on Saturday at Multipurpose Plaza in Yeouido Hangang Park.

The program will run every Saturday from April 11 to May 23, with additional sessions scheduled for the Children’s Day holiday on May 3 and 5. Operating hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. in April and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in May.

This year’s event expands seating capacity from 500 to 600 and introduces a wider range of rest areas, including large picnic mats for families and couples, as well as bean bags, reading chairs and rocking chairs.

About 5,000 books, ranging from picture books to adult titles, will be available, along with 11 themed categories designed to help visitors browse by age and topic.

Weekly cultural performances are also planned, featuring jazz and classical musicians from Seoul’s street arts program, alongside vocal ensembles and a cappella groups.

Visitors can also enjoy photo booths, a PlayStation zone and a board-game lounge.

On May 16, the city will host a two-player Jenga competition open to all ages. Registration is available through the event’s official website until May 10.