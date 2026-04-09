The South Korean won fell against the US dollar Thursday as the United States and Iran wrangled over the terms of a two-week ceasefire in their monthlong conflict.

The won closed at 1,482.5 per dollar, down 11.9 won from the previous session.

The local currency spiked to a one-month high Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to refrain from attacking Iran for two weeks on condition that Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran also agreed to the reopening of the crucial waterway, provided that attacks against Iran are halted.

But overnight, tensions in the Middle East persisted, with Israel vowing to continue its offensive against Lebanon, stressing that the country is not subject to the ceasefire agreement.

Iran also threatened that it may again close the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

The United States and Iran are set to sit together to formalize their terms of the ceasefire over the weekend.

The conflict, which began in late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has escalated into a broader regional confrontation, rattling global markets and driving up oil prices, as the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been shut.

Amid continued uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire, the country's benchmark index, the KOSPI, shed 94.33 points, or 1.61 percent, to end at 5,778.01. (Yonhap)