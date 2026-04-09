Experts say backlash reflects psychology as much as law, as fees are viewed as taking away a once-free benefit

A growing number of cafes in South Korea are charging non-customers to use restrooms, igniting debate and exposing tensions over public courtesy and private property in a country where such access has long been taken for granted.

A photo of a kiosk sign reading “2,000 won for restroom use without ordering” went viral, drawing sharply divided reactions online. Some defended the policy, saying owners are responding to misuse by non-paying visitors, while others called it cold-hearted and excessive.

The issue is also drawing attention from foreign visitors, many of whom are accustomed to paid public restrooms in parts of Europe and Asia, but less so within cafes.

Legal experts said the practice is permissible, though backlash may be inevitable.

“Cafe restrooms are private facilities intended for customers,” attorney Oh Soo-jin said. “They are not classified as public restrooms under the Public Toilets Act, and business owners may set conditions for their use.”

Oh added that clearly disclosing a fee makes it a “legitimate condition of transaction” under the principle of private autonomy.

Asked whether an urgent need could justify use without permission, Oh said it does not grant a legal right to enter private property.

Tensions have escalated in some cases. In January, a customer in Uijeongbu was reported to the police for interference with business after using a franchised cafe restroom without making a purchase. Signs at the cafe warned that only customers could use the facilities and that a 5,000 won fee applied.

The customer cited an emergency and said a child was waiting outside, but the owner demanded he buy a drink before leaving. Police later said there was no basis for obstruction-of-business charges and that restroom use itself was not punishable.

Experts said the backlash is driven as much by psychology as by law.

Chae Kyu-man, emeritus professor of psychology at Sungshin Women’s University, said the public sees restroom fees not as a new service but as the loss of something once free.

“When people use a service at no cost for a long time, they develop a sense of entitlement,” he said. “Even without legal rights, they feel it belongs to them and view the fee as something being taken away.”

He added that such “loss aversion” helps explain why similar practices, common in parts of Europe and East Asia, provoke stronger resistance in Korea.

Sociologists said the issue also reflects sensitivity to additional or intangible charges.

“A fee that does not come with a tangible product, like a drink or a seat, can feel like paying for nothing,” said Choo Eun-woo, a sociology professor at ChungAng University.

The policy also clashes with expectations of hospitality in Korea’s cafe culture, he said.

“Local cafes once offered neighbors free drinks. That shaped expectations of service,” Choo said. “Allowing restroom use is seen as part of that culture, so removing it can feel cold.”