Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Jeju Island on Thursday, disrupting flights to and from the southern resort island.

According to the Korea Airports Corp., 82 domestic flights (42 departures and 40 arrivals) and six international flights (three departures and three arrivals) were canceled as of 9 a.m. amid wind shear and strong wind warnings issued for Jeju International Airport.

In addition, 23 domestic flights (seven departures and 16 arrivals) were delayed, the corporation said, adding two other flights departing from Seoul and Shanghai, China, respectively, were unable to land on the island and returned.

As of 9 a.m., all passenger ferries traveling between Jeju's main island and surrounding islands, such as U Island, Gapa Island and Mara Island, were suspended.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said rain is expected across the country from Thursday morning to Friday morning, with Jeju and the southern coastal regions, in particular, affected by heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusts of wind.

The expected precipitation is 20 to 60 millimeters for the Seoul metropolitan area, 30 to 80 mm for Daejeon and the central regions, 50 to 100 mm for the southern coastal regions and 30 to 150 mm for Jeju, the agency said. (Yonhap)