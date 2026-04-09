President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside Thursday over his first plenary meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council to discuss measures to cushion the Middle East conflict's impact on the economy.

The planned meeting comes after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, just an hour before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Cheong Wa Dae said it plans to devise and implement policies aimed at overcoming the current "complex emergency crisis" based on the opinions received at the meeting while promoting sustainable economic growth.

Attention is focused on whether Lee will address issues related to crude oil and energy supply at the meeting.

The NEAC is a presidential advisory body that directly advises the president on key economic policies and national development strategies. Thursday's meeting will be the first NEAC gathering held since Lee took office in June last year.

The meeting will be attended by around 50 participants, including NEAC Vice Chairman Kim Song-sik, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and senior presidential aides. (Yonhap)