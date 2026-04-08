TOKYO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 8 to 10, Japan IT Week Spring 2026 is held at Tokyo Big Sight. Fibocom presents its latest AIoT innovations under the theme "AIoT Connectivity for a Smarter Digital World," showcasing end-to-end capabilities spanning modules, edge computing, and integrated vertical solutions across smart outdoor, broadband connectivity, AI companionship, and industrial IoT.

In the smart outdoor segment, Fibocom introduces its system-level intelligent lawn mower solution, which becomes one of the most innovative and attention-grabbing highlights at the show. Supporting both vision-based and vision + RTK hybrid navigation, the solution leverages edge computing and high-precision positioning to enable centimeter-level obstacle avoidance and stable operation in complex garden environments, addressing diverse terrain and real-world outdoor scenarios.

In the broadband connectivity domain, Fibocom showcases its comprehensive 5G FWA portfolio built on next-generation platforms, including FG200- and FG390-based modules. The solution lineup covers MiFi, ODU, IDU, and CPE devices, accelerating global 5G adoption across residential and enterprise markets. A highlight is the new AI-powered integrated home CPE, which combines high-speed 5G connectivity with embedded AI capabilities, enabling seamless integration of home office, entertainment, and smart home management in a unified experience.

In AI-driven applications, the MagiCore AI companion solution attracts strong attention. Positioned as the intelligent core for companion devices, MagiCore supports customizable interaction styles and emotional response capabilities, enabling more natural and engaging human-device interaction. With its compact form factor, ultra-low power design, and integrated 4G connectivity, it ensures always-on connectivity and enhances portable AI companionship experiences.

Additionally, Fibocom presents a wide range of AIoT terminals, including smart metering devices, dashcams, trackers, pet wearables, and industrial gateways, highlighting its strong expertise in smart energy, telematics, asset tracking, and industrial digital transformation.

Fibocom welcomes visitors to Booth W25-13 to explore the latest AIoT innovations and experience the future of intelligent connectivity.

Official website: https://www.fibocom.com/en/index.html?lang=english

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fibocom-wireless/?viewAsMember=true